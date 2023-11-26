Police Maintain Proactive Police Presence In Foxton, Undertake Reassurance Visits

Police have maintained a proactive police presence in Foxton and surrounding areas overnight, due to the gathering of a large number of gang members and other mourners for the funeral proceedings for William Hines.

There have been no significant incidents overnight.

Police responding to reports of suspicious behaviour in Otaki Gorge Road at 9.50pm yesterday conducted a traffic stop, after observing a stolen car with stolen plates. The car has been seized, along with a weapon found inside the car. Enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have undertaken reassurance visits to a number of businesses in Foxton and surrounding areas, and these visits will continue over the coming days.

Residents of Foxton and nearby towns can expect to see a continued significant police presence today and tomorrow, ahead of the funeral proceedings which are expected to take place tomorrow (Monday 27 November).

We continue to ask that anyone who witnesses any unlawful or unsafe behaviour gets in touch with us via 105 either over the phone or online. When you are making your report, please advise if you have any videos or photos of the offending.

Anyone who finds themselves in a position where they do not feel safe is asked to contact Police immediately on 111.

