Serious crash/slip, SH 2 south of Wairoa - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2,

south of Wairoa.

A car is reported to have collided with a slip blocking State Highway 2

between The Crescent and Kiwi Valley Road.

Information on injuries will be provided as soon as it is available.

The slip is blocking the road completely and motorists are asked to delay

travel.

