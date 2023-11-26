Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaiapoi's New Fire Station Officially Opened

Sunday, 26 November 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency joined with the Kaiapoi community to celebrate the opening of the new Kaiapoi Fire Station today.

Fire and Emergency’s National Commander Russell Wood officially opened the $8.08 million station, alongside members of the Kaiapoi Volunteer Fire Brigade, iwi, and community stakeholders, including Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon and representatives of Police, Civil Defence and Coastguard.

The previous station, built in 1962, suffered significant earthquake damage in 2010 and 2011, with one wing becoming structurally unsound and unusable. The remaining wing and appliance bays were impacted but remained operational.

The opening of the new Kaiapoi Fire Station marks the completion of Fire and Emergency’s Christchurch Rebuild programme, which involved the reconstruction of 12 stations across greater Christchurch.

"Our reconstruction programme ensures that Christchurch and its surrounding areas has a fit-for-purpose network of fire stations able to meet the needs of local communities," Fire and Emergency’s Canterbury District Manager Dave Stackhouse said.

Kaiapoi’s new station features three appliance bays, operational decontamination, storage and breathing apparatus filling facilities, operations, meeting, and training rooms, as well as a separate kitchen space and personal decontamination facilities. In addition, there is a four-bay resource garage and a motor vehicle extrication training area behind the station.

The Kaiapoi Volunteer Fire Brigade is a medical co-response brigade and attends an average of 250 incidents a year, from structure and vegetation fires to medical events, and motor vehicle accidents.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Dave Stackhouse said this new state-of-the-art station provided Kaiapoi’s volunteers with the space they need to train and respond to all types of emergencies.

"Not only does the brigade benefit from their new station, but it ensures that the community is provided with the best possible support. The earthquakes reinforced that our fire stations are more than just bricks and mortar," he said. "They support our volunteers to do what they do best - serve their community - and they will always answer the call."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon. More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 