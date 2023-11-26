Fatal Crash, Kearney Road/Top Grass Road, Tararua District

One person has died following a crash near the intersection of Kearney Road

and Top Grass Road, between Woodville and Dannevirke.

The crash was reported to Police at 5.50am today but may have occurred

overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and the road will be closed while a

scene examination is carried out.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

