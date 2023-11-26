Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 2, South Of Wairoa

One person has died and one has been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 2 south of Wairoa this morning.

Their car is reported to have collided with a slip blocking State Highway 2 between The Crescent and Kiwi Valley Road.

Work is under way to partially clear the slip so that one lane can be opened.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

