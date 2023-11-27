Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Police Operation Continues As Funeral Proceeds In Foxton

Monday, 27 November 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police will continue to be highly visible across parts of the North Island later this afternoon and tomorrow to monitor the movements of gang members, travelling home from the funeral of William Hines.

The current focus is on Foxton and the tangi proceedings occurring there this morning.

As a result, the residents of Foxton and surrounding areas will continue to see a highly-visible Police presence, due to the gathering of a large number of gang members and other mourners for this event.

There were no significant issues overnight although Police dealt with a number of driving-related offences. We will continue to monitor the event and are prepared to respond when needed.

Police Eagle helicopter will remain in the area to provide support as required.

There is a traffic management plan in place and lane restrictions outside the Motuiti Marae, on State Highway 1.

Police thank the public for their patience.

We continue to ask that anyone who witnesses any unlawful or unsafe behaviour gets in touch with us via 105 either over the phone or online.

When you are making your report, please advise if you have any videos or photos of the offending.

Anyone who finds themselves in a position where they do not feel safe is asked to contact Police immediately on 111.

