Update: Police Operation Continues As Funeral Proceeds In Foxton

Police will continue to be highly visible across parts of
the North Island later this afternoon and tomorrow to
monitor the movements of gang members, travelling home from
the funeral of William Hines.
The current focus is on
Foxton and the tangi proceedings occurring there this
morning.
As a result, the residents of Foxton and
surrounding areas will continue to see a highly-visible
Police presence, due to the gathering of a large number of
gang members and other mourners for this event.
There
were no significant issues overnight although Police dealt
with a number of driving-related offences. We will continue
to monitor the event and are prepared to respond when
needed.
Police Eagle helicopter will remain in the
area to provide support as required.
There is a
traffic management plan in place and lane restrictions
outside the Motuiti Marae, on State Highway 1.
Police
thank the public for their patience.
We continue to
ask that anyone who witnesses any unlawful or unsafe
behaviour gets in touch with us via 105 either over the
phone or online.
When you are making your report,
please advise if you have any videos or photos of the
offending.
Anyone who finds themselves in a position
where they do not feel safe is asked to contact Police
immediately on
111.
