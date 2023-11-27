Yoyo-ing Temperatures But Becoming Drier

Monday, 27 November 2023, 12:18 pm Press Release: MetService
Covering period
of Mon 27 - Thu 30
November
The
working week kicks off with settled weather for most,
however MetService is forecasting a band of rain to move
across New Zealand during Tuesday and Wednesday. Large
day-to-day temperature fluctuations will be felt on the east
coast of the South Island.
A Heavy Rain Watch is in
force between 1am – 4pm on Tuesday for the ranges of
Westland south of Otira.
MetService meteorologist
Lewis Ferris states: “The West Coast is where the largest
accumulation of rain is forecast but through Tuesday and
Wednesday almost all of New Zealand will see at least some
rain, eastern areas of the North Island look to be the
driest.”
For parts of northern Hawke’s Bay and
Gisborne / Tairāwhiti rain is forecast on Wednesday and
scattered showers on Thursday and Friday. The end of the
week is looking much drier and settled compared to last few
days. This will be somewhat good news given the area
received around 100-200mm of rain from Friday to Sunday
which was falling on already saturated ground.
As the
southerly change moves up the South Island on Tuesday there
is a risk of thunderstorms bringing hail during the
afternoon and evening, mainly for the eastern regions south
of Marlborough.
Temperatures between Timaru and
Blenheim are forecast to reach the mid-twenties on Tuesday
but after the southerly moves through, they’ll be more
likely to peak at mid-teens on
Wednesday.
