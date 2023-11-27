Yoyo-ing Temperatures But Becoming Drier

Covering period of Mon 27 - Thu 30 November



The working week kicks off with settled weather for most, however MetService is forecasting a band of rain to move across New Zealand during Tuesday and Wednesday. Large day-to-day temperature fluctuations will be felt on the east coast of the South Island.

A Heavy Rain Watch is in force between 1am – 4pm on Tuesday for the ranges of Westland south of Otira.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris states: “The West Coast is where the largest accumulation of rain is forecast but through Tuesday and Wednesday almost all of New Zealand will see at least some rain, eastern areas of the North Island look to be the driest.”

For parts of northern Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne / Tairāwhiti rain is forecast on Wednesday and scattered showers on Thursday and Friday. The end of the week is looking much drier and settled compared to last few days. This will be somewhat good news given the area received around 100-200mm of rain from Friday to Sunday which was falling on already saturated ground.

As the southerly change moves up the South Island on Tuesday there is a risk of thunderstorms bringing hail during the afternoon and evening, mainly for the eastern regions south of Marlborough.

Temperatures between Timaru and Blenheim are forecast to reach the mid-twenties on Tuesday but after the southerly moves through, they’ll be more likely to peak at mid-teens on Wednesday.



