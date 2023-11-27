Police Make Arrests, Return Beloved Pet, Following Incidents In Counties Manukau Over The Weekend

A person is before the Court and two others have been referred to Youth Aid after a series of concerning incidents in Counties Manukau over the weekend.

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, says at around 12.25pm on Saturday 25 November, Police responded to reports of a aggravated robbery at an address in Bucklands Beach.

“Two persons were sitting in their car, which was parked on Murvale Drive, when they were approached by a male.

“It’s understood this person has presented a weapon and forced both people out of the car before taking it and fleeing the area towards MacLeans Road.

“This male has also taken a number of personal items, which were in the vehicle at the time.”

A few hours later, just before 5pm, this vehicle, along with two others, which are also alleged to have been stolen, arrived at a petrol station in Pakuranga.

Inspector Cook says Eagle was already above and monitoring, after an informant reported one of these vehicles doing burnouts on Pakuranga Road.

“With the assistance of our Police helicopter, ground units were guided in, who attempted to block in the vehicles.

“However, upon those in the vehicle sighting Police, two fled the area and a third was abandoned.”

Police continued to monitor one of the vehicles as it drove dangerously through Pakuranga, eventually reconvening with the second vehicle on Portadown Avenue.

“At this stage, all three individuals were apprehended without further incident,” Inspector Cook says.

“This was a volatile incident and a number of Police staff attended to bring this to a resolution.

“We thank the members of the public who reported these matters to us in a swift manner, which allowed our staff to respond accordingly.

“We understand the frustration and concern this can cause to our community and we hope these arrests reassure our locals Police are continuing to work hard to hold those choosing to engage in this sort of behaviour to account.”

Meanwhile, Counties Manukau West staff who were attending located a dog in one of the vehicles recovered from the incident, which was taken into the care of Animal Management.

“A few hours later, one of the Counties Manukau West Sergeants noted a dog had been reported stolen from an earlier burglary and recognised the vehicle involved.

“The dog, who was safe and well, was happily reunited with its owner,” Inspector Cook says.

“This was fantastic work from Police to conclude another incident and bring a resolution to another victim.”

An 18-year-old male is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today on charges relating to aggravated burglary and the unlawful takes of a motor vehicle.

Two others, both aged 17, have been referred to Youth Aid.

