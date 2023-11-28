Investigation Update Into Incident At Avondale Christmas Parade

Police can now advise that the two pedestrian victims injured during an incident at the Avondale Christmas Parade on Saturday have been released from hospital.

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, Auckland City’s District Prevention Manager, says it’s fortunate that both victims did not sustain serious injuries.

“Our investigation into what exactly occurred is continuing.

“At this point Police have now established that the victims inside the vehicle involved were actually still seated in the vehicle when they were assaulted.”

The vehicle that was involved is also being examined as part of the investigation to establish the exact cause of this incident.

“Police continue to ask anyone who witnessed these events, or captured footage of it occurred, and have yet to speak with us to get in touch,” Inspector Whittaker says.

Please contact Police by calling our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update My Report'. Please reference the file number 231126/1537.

