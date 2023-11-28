Police acknowledge IPCA findings

Superintendent Tim Anderson, Bay of Plenty District Commander:

Police acknowledge today's IPCA’s finding that an officer used unreasonable force on a woman being arrested.

The incident occurred in Taupo in November 2020 when the woman was arrested after crashing a car in a paddock.

During the course of the arrest the woman was injured and suffered a broken collarbone.

Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings that the use of force by the officer during the arrest was not reasonable in this case.

A Police investigation resulted in the officer being charged with assault; the officer was acquitted of the charge in the Rotorua District Court.

The officer involved remains an employee of New Zealand Police.

For privacy reasons Police cannot comment further on the officer.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

