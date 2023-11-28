Film Deal A Boost For Dunedin’s Creative Sector

A new agreement between Enterprise Dunedin and the Shanghai Art Film Federation (SAFF) is expected to further boost burgeoning film links between the two cities.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich in Shanghai today, represents a renewal of a relationship agreement first signed by the two parties in Dunedin in 2017.

Mr Radich says, “It’s wonderful to see this relationship advancing further in preparation for the future.

“Our creative sector is a key part of our city, and this new agreement will boost international exchanges and film screenings, and hopefully lead to more co-productions involving both cities. It’s a great outcome.”

Enterprise Dunedin Manager John Christie says the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is another step forward for the relationship between the two cities’ creative sectors.

The new MoU will restart annual screenwriter exchanges between Dunedin and Shanghai – paused with the arrival of COVID-19 – as well as screenings of films from each city on an alternating basis.

“Since 2017, we’ve hosted a Chinese film festival – and some of China’s biggest film industry figures – in Dunedin, exchanged screenwriters for residencies in both cities, and showcased some of Otepoti’s amazing locations in films screened in Shanghai.

“This new agreement will boost opportunities across the film sector, helping retain and develop our city’s creative talent, and opening the door to future co-productions as the relationship continues to develop.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to grow our creative sector and promote Dunedin to a massive audience.”

