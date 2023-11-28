Film Deal A Boost For Dunedin’s Creative Sector

A new agreement between Enterprise Dunedin and the
Shanghai Art Film Federation (SAFF) is expected to further
boost burgeoning film links between the two
cities.
The signing ceremony, witnessed by Mayor of
Dunedin Jules Radich in Shanghai today, represents a renewal
of a relationship agreement first signed by the two parties
in Dunedin in 2017.
Mr Radich says, “It’s
wonderful to see this relationship advancing further in
preparation for the future.
“Our creative sector is
a key part of our city, and this new agreement will boost
international exchanges and film screenings, and hopefully
lead to more co-productions involving both cities. It’s a
great outcome.”
Enterprise Dunedin Manager John
Christie says the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is
another step forward for the relationship between the two
cities’ creative sectors.
The new MoU will restart
annual screenwriter exchanges between Dunedin and Shanghai
– paused with the arrival of COVID-19 – as well as
screenings of films from each city on an alternating
basis.
“Since 2017, we’ve hosted a Chinese film
festival – and some of China’s biggest film industry
figures – in Dunedin, exchanged screenwriters for
residencies in both cities, and showcased some of
Otepoti’s amazing locations in films screened in
Shanghai.
“This new agreement will boost
opportunities across the film sector, helping retain and
develop our city’s creative talent, and opening the door
to future co-productions as the relationship continues to
develop.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to grow our
creative sector and promote Dunedin to a massive
audience.”
