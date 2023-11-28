Hamilton City Council Should Target The Pencil Pushers Before Cutting Maintenance

Responding to reports on Hamilton City Council’s
cost-cutting measures ahead of threats of massive rates
rises, with notable reductions to spending on road
maintenance, landscaping and storm water drain cleaning,
Connor Molloy, Campaigns Manager at the Taxpayers’ Union,
says:
“It is commendable to see a council which,
faced with rising costs and threats of massive rates hikes,
has bitten the bullet and cut spending to avoid passing the
pain onto its ratepayers. There is a serious lack of
ambition to stand up for ratepayers across New Zealand
during this cost-of-living crisis, and the fact that
Hamilton City Council is willing to slash its spending by
over $200 million over the last two years should be
celebrated.
“However, Paula Southgate should take a
walk around the council’s back offices if she wants to
consider where spending could be prioritised. According to
the 2023 Ratepayers’ Report, nearly one in four employees
are paid more than $100,000 a year, and managerial staff are
paid on average more than $117,000 each. This unimaginable
cost for back-office administration should be an easy target
for spending reductions and let public-facing staff get on
with their jobs. We encourage Hamilton City Council, and
Hamilton ratepayers, to consider staffing levels when taking
submissions on the budget next
year.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More
The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More
“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More
MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More