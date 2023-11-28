Check Before You Buy - Plant Thieves Likely To Try Cashing In

Fed-up Masterton District Council staff want help in fighting plant thefts from Queen Elizabeth Park,

The latest thefts in the past week have brought to 28 the number of lavender plants stolen from Hosking Garden – designed to be a drought-resistant, aromatic space.

The inner area in the garden, featuring herbs, has also been devastated.

The Council’s Manager Community Facilities and Activities Corin Haines said given the number of similar plants being taken over a number of weeks, it did not appear they were being taken simply for private gardens.

“We can only speculate, but it seems likely that these plants are being sold. I would encourage buyers at markets or online to ask where the plants they are buying have been sourced from.

“They could actually be paying for them twice – the Council replaces stolen plants, and that is a cost paid for by ratepayers.

“Queen Elizabeth Park and our other gardens are spaces for everyone to enjoy. They are not for the use of thieves looking to make a buck at the expense of our community.

“Anyone seeing suspicious activity in our gardens should call the Police.”

