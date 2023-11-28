Check Before You Buy - Plant Thieves Likely To Try Cashing In

Fed-up Masterton District Council staff want help in
fighting plant thefts from Queen Elizabeth Park,
The
latest thefts in the past week have brought to 28 the number
of lavender plants stolen from Hosking Garden – designed
to be a drought-resistant, aromatic space.
The inner
area in the garden, featuring herbs, has also been
devastated.
The Council’s Manager Community
Facilities and Activities Corin Haines said given the number
of similar plants being taken over a number of weeks, it did
not appear they were being taken simply for private
gardens.
“We can only speculate, but it seems likely
that these plants are being sold. I would encourage buyers
at markets or online to ask where the plants they are buying
have been sourced from.
“They could actually be
paying for them twice – the Council replaces stolen
plants, and that is a cost paid for by
ratepayers.
“Queen Elizabeth Park and our other
gardens are spaces for everyone to enjoy. They are not for
the use of thieves looking to make a buck at the expense of
our community.
“Anyone seeing suspicious activity in
our gardens should call the
Police.”
