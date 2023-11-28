Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

BBBSNZ Seeks Former Mentees To Share Inspiring Stories Of Success And Connection After 25 Years In Aotearoa

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 4:44 pm
Press Release: BBBSNZ

Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Zealand, a leading mentoring organisation for the last 25 years, dedicated to igniting youth potential through mentorship, is on a quest to reconnect with former mentees who participated in the programme. As part of an exciting initiative to celebrate success stories and explore the lasting impact of mentorship, the organisation invites all former mentees to share their experiences and achievements since being a part of the programme.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Zealand (BBBSNZ) has a rich history of fostering meaningful connections between mentors and mentees, creating positive and lasting impacts on the lives of young individuals. Now, the organisation is eager to hear from those who were once part of this transformative programme to learn about their personal and professional journeys.

"We believe in the power of mentorship to shape futures and create positive change. Our former mentees have unique stories of growth, resilience, and success, and we want to celebrate and showcase the incredible individuals they have become," said Drew Ewan, CEO at Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Zealand.

Former mentees are encouraged to share insights into how their mentorship experiences influenced their career choices, personal development, and overall life trajectory. Whether it's pursuing higher education, excelling in a professional field, or contributing to their communities, BBBSNZ wants to hear and highlight these inspiring stories.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The organisation is particularly interested in learning if former mentees still maintain connections with their mentors, showcasing the enduring bonds that were formed through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Individuals interested in participating are invited to reach out to Cushla Vass, BBBSNZ Communications Manager at national@bbbs.nz. Stories will be featured in our website and in a documentary/book about the history of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Aotearoa.

BBBSNZ is excited to reconnect with former mentees, celebrate their accomplishments, and inspire current and future participants by showcasing the transformative power of mentorship.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Zealand:

Big Brothers Big Sisters New Zealand is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering youth through mentorship. By fostering positive, one-to-one relationships between mentors and mentees, the organisation aims to ignite the potential within every young person, helping them grow into confident, capable, and caring individuals. For more information, visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BBBSNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 