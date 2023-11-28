Name Release, Workplace Incident Dannevirke

Police are able to release the name of the man who died in a workplace incident at a Dannevirke Forestry Block, Friday 17 November.

He was 50-year-old Tejay Alan Debenham, of Dannevirke, Tararua.

Our condolences go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

