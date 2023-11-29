Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas Festival To Bring Festive Fun To Kerikeri

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 9:16 am
Press Release: Jackie Jacman Entertainment

Kerikeri will be full of festive cheer again this December with the lighting of the Waipapa Pine Community Christmas Tree on Saturday 2 December and the return of Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain on Saturday 9 December.

Join us for carols, kai and candy canes this Saturday, 2 December from 7.30pm as we build up to the big countdown at approximately 8.30pm. The spectacular 8m high Community Christmas Tree is located outside The Proctor Library on Cobham Road, Kerikeri. The event is free thanks to local business sponsors and there will be coffee, hot chocolates, soft drinks and gourmet hot dogs available to purchase.

Last year’s Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain attracted over 5000 local whanau and the Christmas Elves have been busy again planning a fun-packed evening that features massive inflatables, action zones, entertainment and delicious kai stalls.

The McDonalds McBounce Zone has a mega obstacle course, epic slide, jousting, soccer darts and a whole heap of bouncy castles to enjoy, all free.

Check out The Grinch in the McCondachs Whoville Zone, with the popular 8m high rock-climbing wall. Arvida Action Zone is the place to challenge Mum or Dad to a sack race or tug-of-war and the New World Kerikeri Stage will keep you dancing with Gerry Paul and The Elephant Tree Band, DJ Jingle and Chief Elf, TOAST from More FM.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Bunnings Bake Off sees local businesses compete against each other in a BBQ challenge, judged by local ‘low n slow’ queen, Ash Matuschka, who currently can be seen on TVs Cooks on Fire. All the BBQs have been donated by Bunnings and will be auctioned during the night for collection after the competition.

Don’t miss the Beds R Us / La-Z-Boy Christmas Parade at 5pm. This year’s theme is Under The Sea and will travel around the Domain. Santa will ‘dive’ in to join all the local sea-life, sailors, and mermaids.

We encourage everyone to get dressed up in the theme as we have some great prizes for kids and adults to giveaway for the best costume.

All entertainment and activities at Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain are free with the exception of the Rock Wall which has a $5 charge. Cash or Eftpos are accepted by the food-stalls, facepainters and photo booth.

Kerikeri Christmas Festival is powered by community group, Our Kerikeri Community Charitable Trust, with the support of multiple local businesses and an amazing team of volunteers. A huge thankyou to McDonalds Kerikeri, BOI-Whangaroa Community Board, New World Kerikeri, Beds-R-Us / La-Z-Boy Kerikeri, Arvida, Laser Plumbing, McCondachs, Law North, Bidfood Whangarei, BDO Northland, Whitelaw Weber and Bunnings Waipapa.

Meri kirihimete Kerikeri!

Full details of the Kerikeri Christmas Festival can be found at www.kerikerichristmas.co.nz

Give Our Kerikeri a follow for regular updates on what is happening in your community @OurKerikeri

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Jackie Jacman Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 