Christmas Festival To Bring Festive Fun To Kerikeri

Kerikeri will be full of festive cheer again this December with the lighting of the Waipapa Pine Community Christmas Tree on Saturday 2 December and the return of Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain on Saturday 9 December.

Join us for carols, kai and candy canes this Saturday, 2 December from 7.30pm as we build up to the big countdown at approximately 8.30pm. The spectacular 8m high Community Christmas Tree is located outside The Proctor Library on Cobham Road, Kerikeri. The event is free thanks to local business sponsors and there will be coffee, hot chocolates, soft drinks and gourmet hot dogs available to purchase.

Last year’s Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain attracted over 5000 local whanau and the Christmas Elves have been busy again planning a fun-packed evening that features massive inflatables, action zones, entertainment and delicious kai stalls.

The McDonalds McBounce Zone has a mega obstacle course, epic slide, jousting, soccer darts and a whole heap of bouncy castles to enjoy, all free.

Check out The Grinch in the McCondachs Whoville Zone, with the popular 8m high rock-climbing wall. Arvida Action Zone is the place to challenge Mum or Dad to a sack race or tug-of-war and the New World Kerikeri Stage will keep you dancing with Gerry Paul and The Elephant Tree Band, DJ Jingle and Chief Elf, TOAST from More FM.

The Bunnings Bake Off sees local businesses compete against each other in a BBQ challenge, judged by local ‘low n slow’ queen, Ash Matuschka, who currently can be seen on TVs Cooks on Fire. All the BBQs have been donated by Bunnings and will be auctioned during the night for collection after the competition.

Don’t miss the Beds R Us / La-Z-Boy Christmas Parade at 5pm. This year’s theme is Under The Sea and will travel around the Domain. Santa will ‘dive’ in to join all the local sea-life, sailors, and mermaids.

We encourage everyone to get dressed up in the theme as we have some great prizes for kids and adults to giveaway for the best costume.

All entertainment and activities at Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain are free with the exception of the Rock Wall which has a $5 charge. Cash or Eftpos are accepted by the food-stalls, facepainters and photo booth.

Kerikeri Christmas Festival is powered by community group, Our Kerikeri Community Charitable Trust, with the support of multiple local businesses and an amazing team of volunteers. A huge thankyou to McDonalds Kerikeri, BOI-Whangaroa Community Board, New World Kerikeri, Beds-R-Us / La-Z-Boy Kerikeri, Arvida, Laser Plumbing, McCondachs, Law North, Bidfood Whangarei, BDO Northland, Whitelaw Weber and Bunnings Waipapa.

Meri kirihimete Kerikeri!

Full details of the Kerikeri Christmas Festival can be found at www.kerikerichristmas.co.nz

Give Our Kerikeri a follow for regular updates on what is happening in your community @OurKerikeri

