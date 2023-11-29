Police Inconvenience Alleged Burglars

Police quickly had offenders in their sights after a burglary at a Kohimarama dairy early this morning.

Initial reports were received about a burglary taking place at the store on Kohimarama Road just before 2am.

Auckland City East Area Commander, Inspector Jim Wilson says a Police unit patrolling nearby was quickly on scene.

“A suspicious vehicle was seen travelling away from the dairy, and upon seeing a Police vehicle it took off at speed.”

At the same time the Police Air Support Unit had responded to the area.

“The unit on the ground did not engage the fleeing vehicle, instead the Air Support Unit took over the job of monitoring this vehicle’s movements,” Inspector Wilson says.

“The Air Support Unit continued to observe this vehicle driving recklessly towards the Glen Innes area.”

Eventually it came to a stop outside a residential address in the area.

“Three occupants tried to run from the vehicle, but thanks to the Air Support Unit our staff on the ground quickly had all of them in custody.”

Inspector Wilson says the vehicle has since been confirmed as stolen.

Police have since laid burglary charges, with the three male offenders due to appear in the Auckland Youth Court today.

“This is a pleasing outcome in that we have been able to hold the alleged offenders to account,” Inspector Wilson says.

“I would also like to acknowledge the quick report of the burglary to 111 so that Police could respond to what has taking place.”

