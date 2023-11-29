Progress Towards Canterbury's Climate Action Plan

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum endorsed a collective funding approach to regional climate actions during a meeting on Friday 24 November. Climate actions and costs are still to be worked through and are subject to each council’s long-term plan process. All 11 councils in Canterbury have endorsed or noted the strategic framework for the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan.

“It’s great to see our councils working together to progress the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan,” says Nigel Bowen, Canterbury Mayoral Forum Chair and Mayor of Timaru District. “We can take better, smarter climate action when we work together as a region.”

The Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan is a collaborative, region-wide climate action plan being created by representatives and staff from all 11 councils in Canterbury through the Canterbury Mayoral Forum. The plan will include actions designed to both reduce and adapt to the effects of climate change to transition Canterbury to a well-adapted, low-emissions region.

We encourage you to have your say about climate action in Canterbury via the Let’s Pick a Path climate action survey hosted by Environment Canterbury. The survey closes on Sunday 3 December. Your responses to the Let’s Pick a Path surveys will help inform the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan and other regional plans.

“We’re encouraging everyone to have their say via the Let’s Pick a Path survey,” says Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, who chairs the Climate Change Action Planning Reference Group. “Before we make decisions about which climate actions to include in the plan, we want to know the priorities of communities throughout our region.”

The Mayoral Forum will consider and approve the final version of the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan at its meeting in August 2024. The final version of the plan will be published on the Canterbury Mayoral Forum website and It’s Time, Canterbury website.



