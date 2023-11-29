Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Progress Towards Canterbury's Climate Action Plan

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum endorsed a collective funding approach to regional climate actions during a meeting on Friday 24 November. Climate actions and costs are still to be worked through and are subject to each council’s long-term plan process. All 11 councils in Canterbury have endorsed or noted the strategic framework for the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan.

“It’s great to see our councils working together to progress the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan,” says Nigel Bowen, Canterbury Mayoral Forum Chair and Mayor of Timaru District. “We can take better, smarter climate action when we work together as a region.”

The Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan is a collaborative, region-wide climate action plan being created by representatives and staff from all 11 councils in Canterbury through the Canterbury Mayoral Forum. The plan will include actions designed to both reduce and adapt to the effects of climate change to transition Canterbury to a well-adapted, low-emissions region.

We encourage you to have your say about climate action in Canterbury via the Let’s Pick a Path climate action survey hosted by Environment Canterbury. The survey closes on Sunday 3 December. Your responses to the Let’s Pick a Path surveys will help inform the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan and other regional plans.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’re encouraging everyone to have their say via the Let’s Pick a Path survey,” says Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, who chairs the Climate Change Action Planning Reference Group. “Before we make decisions about which climate actions to include in the plan, we want to know the priorities of communities throughout our region.”

The Mayoral Forum will consider and approve the final version of the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan at its meeting in August 2024. The final version of the plan will be published on the Canterbury Mayoral Forum website and It’s Time, Canterbury website.
 

 

.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 