Warning About Man Impersonating A Council Building Inspector In Wellington

Wellington City Council is warning residents to be on the alert for a man knocking on doors and claiming to be a City Council building inspector.

The Council has received three reports or complaints about a man door-knocking in the Karori-Kelburn area in the past few days. He has asked to look around properties but has not produced documents identifying himself as a council staff member. Police have been alerted.

Council Building Consents and Compliance Manager Chris Scott says City Council building inspectors must carry an identification card and an official Council warrant (images attached).

Building and plumbing Inspectors usually operate from a Council-branded vehicle and wear Council-branded clothing.

“If anyone receives an unexpected knock at the door from someone claiming to be from the City Council then they should ask to see this identification. If it’s not produced then you have the right to demand they leave your property,” says Mr Scott.

If you have concerns about the legitimacy of someone claiming to be an inspector and have asked them to leave, please notify the council on 04 499 4444. Please also notify Police.

