Have you seen Yeongpyo?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Yeongpyo Hong.

She was last seen around Memorial Avenue, Christchurch about 11am today, wearing a black and white vest, pink T-shirt, navy pants, and a blue hat.

Yeongpyo has dementia, does not speak English and will be wearing a bracelet with her daughter Eunok’s name and details on it.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Yeongpyo or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 231129/1541.

