Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

1 January 2024 Cutoff Date To Be Pest Free Warranted

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Transport operators working close to the islands in the Hauraki Gulf are urged to apply for a Pest Free Warrant before they become compulsory in the new year.

Any commercial boat transporting people or goods, including barges, fishing charters and charter vessels, even kayak and jet ski tourist operators, are required to be accredited with Pest Free Warrant status to be able to land or come within one nautical mile of any island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

The Hauraki Gulf is a nationally significant marine park where many of the islands are pest free, or partially pest free. This means they are now home to some of New Zealand’s rarest and most endangered species.

Pest Free Warrants assess whether the required biosecurity standards and behaviours for visiting a pest free island are being followed. The warrant is designed to reduce the risk of pest invasion and spread to the islands with the focus on species that can stow away on boats and in gear: rats, skinks, mice, Argentine ants and the pathogen that causes kauri dieback.

Auckland Council’s Pest Free Warrants Advisor Karen Thode says more than 100 commercial boat operators have already received Pest Free Warrant certification.

“It’s great to have so many jump onboard early, and voluntarily, but we are concerned about the boat operators we haven’t heard from yet; this includes boats coming into Auckland from Northland, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty.”

Chair of the Planning, Environment and Parks Committee Councillor Richard Hills says the gulf islands are under constant pressure from the potential invasion of pests.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We’re invested in keeping the gulf islands pest free and need to keep them this way as many of our endangered and threatened species have made them home.

“Being pest free warranted means everyone is on the alert for these biosecurity threats and are playing their part in protecting our environment.”

Pest Free Warrants become compulsory as at 5:01pm on 1 January 2024 under Auckland Council’s Regional Pest Management Plan 2020-2030.

There is no fee for Pest Free Warrant accreditation. Free training and support is available from Auckland Council and the Department of Conservation to help businesses achieve their warrants.

Boat operators can get started here

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More


 
 

Public Housing Futures: Christmas Coming Early For Landlords With An Extra $900 Million Present From NACT

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900 million on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 