Arrests Made In Relation To Firearm And Drug Offences In Hamilton

Ongoing investigations into the theft of firearms from a Hamilton club led to the execution of three warrants in Hamilton yesterday.

Waikato Police’s Tactical Crime Unit with assistance from Armed Offenders Squad executed warrants at three properties in Chartwell, Nawton and Whitiora on Wednesday afternoon.

The warrants were in relation to the investigation into theft of 14 firearms from the Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club at the end of October.

Police have already recovered eight of the stolen firearms, and on Wednesday located a further firearm stolen from the club along with a substantial amount of methamphetamine and cannabis, and shotgun ammunition.

Three men aged 45, 35, and 26, have been arrested and are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says “Police are dedicated to seeing the return of these stolen firearms, which in the wrong hands will cause harm in our communities, and will work to hold all of those involved to account.

We want to thank the public for their patience and reassure them there is no wider risk to the public”.

