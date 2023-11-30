Arrests Made In Relation To Firearm And Drug Offences In Hamilton

Ongoing investigations into the theft of firearms from a
Hamilton club led to the execution of three warrants in
Hamilton yesterday.
Waikato Police’s Tactical Crime
Unit with assistance from Armed Offenders Squad executed
warrants at three properties in Chartwell, Nawton and
Whitiora on Wednesday afternoon.
The warrants were in
relation to the investigation into theft of 14 firearms from
the Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club at the end of
October.
Police have already recovered eight of the
stolen firearms, and on Wednesday located a further firearm
stolen from the club along with a substantial amount of
methamphetamine and cannabis, and shotgun
ammunition.
Three men aged 45, 35, and 26, have been
arrested and are due to appear in Hamilton District Court
today.
Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says
“Police are dedicated to seeing the return of these stolen
firearms, which in the wrong hands will cause harm in our
communities, and will work to hold all of those involved to
account.
We want to thank the public for their
patience and reassure them there is no wider risk to the
public”.
