Serious Crash On The Lewis Pass/SH7 Route – Highway Could Be Closed Into The Afternoon

A single vehicle serious injury crash in North Canterbury after 8 am this morning has closed SH7, the Lewis Pass route south of Hanmer Springs, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The road is closed between the highway turnoff into Hanmer Springs and Leslie Hills Road to the south and east.

There is no detour available in this area which follows the Waiau River.

Road users are advised to delay their travel or use SH1 through Kaikōura to get to Nelson or the Arthur’s Pass route (SH73) if they are travelling between the West Coast/ Buller and Canterbury, says the Transport Agency’s Maintenance Contract Manager for North Canterbury, Steve Rusbatch.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is attending this crash near the Marble Point stock underbridge. The highway may be closed for several hours into the afternoon.

Updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/450606

