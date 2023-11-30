Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Officers Unlawfully Entered Canterbury Property

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 10:43 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police unlawfully entered a man’s private property to serve Family Court documents on the Court’s behalf.

On 18 December 2020, two Police officers entered the property to serve the documents on the man’s then partner. The man and his partner were not home, but Police spoke briefly to a young person at the property before leaving.

The man complained that Police could not enter his property because he had revoked the implied licence enabling any person, including Police officers, to enter private property to communicate with an occupier.

The occupier can terminate or limit the implied licence to enter and remain on private property, through direct communication or unambiguous signage. The man said he had notified the Canterbury District Commander that Police were not to enter his property in August 2020. He also posted signage on his house saying: “Keep Out – Private Property.” This sign was visible on the day the two officers visited.

The Authority found that the service of originating proceedings and a Judge’s minute notifying of an upcoming conference is not the execution of a court process pursuant to a court order. Also, the Police officers cannot, in our view, be regarded as court officers for this purpose. An application for substituted service ought to have been made if the documents needed to be served urgently.

We also found that the prominent and unequivocal signage revoked the implied licence, and the two officers’ actions constituted a civil trespass. The effect of the notification to the District Commander was less certain, as it is unclear whether the officers knew about it.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Further, Police could not rely on the common law defence available to court officers executing a court process pursuant to a court order.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/30_NOVEMBER_2023_IPCA_PUBLIC_REPORT__Police_trespass_onto_private_property_in_Canterbury.pdf

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 