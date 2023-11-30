Police Acknowledge IPCA Report

Police acknowledge a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), which found two Police officers trespassed on private property while attempting to serve a court order.

On 18 December 2020, the officers went to a Canterbury address to serve Family Court documents on a woman who resided there. The two officers walked through an open front gate and past a sign that read “Keep Out – Private Property”.

After speaking with a young person at the address, who said neither her mother nor her mother's partner was home, the officers left.

Later that day the woman’s partner emailed the then-District Commander asking for an explanation. In August 2020, following a visit from officers on an unrelated matter, he sent an email that said police were not to enter his property again.

Police acknowledge the IPCA’s report, which notes it is unclear whether the officers knew about the man’s August email saying Police were not to enter the property, but found their actions constituted civil trespass.

Police work incredibly hard to uphold the law. The officers involved went onto the property in good faith and left upon being told the person they sought was not there.

