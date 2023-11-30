Police Keeping The Heat On Drink Driving This Summer

Auckland Police have begun a series of operations targeting drink driving as the busy summer period nears.

Numerous checkpoints will be set up across the region as part of Police’s plan to support Auckland Transport’s Drink Free summer campaign.

Auckland City’s Road Policing Manager, Inspector Juliet Burgess says checkpoints began last weekend.

On a Friday and Saturday night more than 4,000 tests were conducted across 19 locations with 19 people found to be over the limit.

“It’s great to see so many people driving drink free, but that result is still 19 people too many to be drinking and then driving on our roads,” Inspector Burgess says.

“In one of these cases, the driver blew about four times the legal breath alcohol limit which is concerning to Police.”

The 29-year-old man has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

Police are not just looking to prevent drink driving at these checkpoints.

At one site, a vehicle was seen by Police trying to evade the checkpoint, Inspector Burgess says.

“Police caught up with this vehicle and our staff were concerned to see there was an unrestrained child in the vehicle.

“The vehicle was directed to return to the checkpoint, and we ensured there was advice provided by staff from Auckland Transport to this driver about the importance of making sure our kids are buckled up.”

Overall, Police issued 37 infringement notices to motorists for a variety of high risk driving behaviours, such as speeding, restraints or driving using a mobile phone.

“The upcoming holiday period should be a memorable time with your loved ones, rather than one for all the wrong reasons,” Inspector Burgess says.

“A third of people who die on our roads were impacted by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.”

Expect to see Police out and about leading up to Christmas and right across the summer holidays, Inspector Burgess says.

“We’ll continue to do our part to ensure everyone is safe on our roads. We ask motorists and riders to join us and share this responsibility too.

“Make sure you’re not choosing to drive after drinking this summer.”

© Scoop Media

