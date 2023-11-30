Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Exciting Local Funding Opportunity For Palmy Based Environmental Projects

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: Environment Network Manawatu

Environment Network Manawatū (ENM) administers the Environmental Initiatives Fund to support Palmerston North-based community initiatives that improve environmental outcomes. Small Grants (up to $1000, open year-round) and Large Grants (between $1,000 and $12,000) are available for projects that align with PNCC’s Eco-City Strategy priorities and any identified priorities of ENM.

The 2024 Large Grant round is open from 30th January- 14th of March. In previous years this has funded several notable projects around the city including The Square Edge Trust courtyard, māra kai development at several schools, and capacity for Supergrans Manawatū to help preserve excess food.

PNCC Community Development Manager Stephanie Velvin says ‘Council is aiming to create a sustainable and resilient city, where we work together with our partners to enhance environmental wellbeing for the benefit of everyone. ENM’s Environmental Initiatives Fund is a great way for our community to be empowered and enabled to contribute to our shared goals'.

Find out more by attending our information/celebration evening on Monday 30th January 2023 from 5:30-6:30pm at Te Manawa Museum, Palmerston North. This will be an opportunity to learn about currently funded projects from the recipients themselves, ask questions and gain more information about your potential application. This will be an informal event, with a chance to network, enjoy a light supper and appreciate the breadth of the work able to happen as the result of the funding. You can register here.

