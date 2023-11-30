Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Airport Terminal To Be Named In Sir Tim Shadbolt’s Honour

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 11:47 am
Press Release: Invercargill City Council

 

The legacy left by former Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt will be recognised, with the city’s airport terminal to be renamed in his honour.

Invercargill City Councillors have agreed to pay tribute to Sir Tim’s eight-term tenure, by requesting the airport terminal be renamed in tribute to his service to the city. Shadbolt was mayor of Invercargill from 1993 – 1995, and 1998 – 2022. He received a knighthood for his service to the Invercargill community in 2019.

Invercargill City Council is the majority shareholder of Invercargill Airport. The other shareholders, iwi, and Sir Tim and his family also supported the name change of the terminal.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said Sir Tim had, without a doubt, raised the profile of Invercargill nationally and had championed a variety of causes that propelled the city forward.

Sir Tim was a director of the airport during his time as mayor, and was a leading proponent in extending Invercargill Airport’s runway to ensure it was suitable for international and larger aircraft.

“Sir Tim’s contribution to Invercargill is undeniable. I’m pleased we were able to honour him in a way that suitably reflects his long-lasting legacy to our community,” Clark said.

Invercargill Airport Chief Executive Stuart Harris said the former mayor was a highly-recognised figure within New Zealand, known for his commitment to Invercargill. That made naming the airport terminal in his honour, and welcoming guests to the Sir Tim Shadbolt Terminal at Invercargill, a fitting tribute.

“Sir Tim was a larger-than-life character and he was an absolute champion for the city of Invercargill. We are pleased to be part of the city’s tribute to his service to our community,” he said.

Plans had not been finalised, but proposed changes at the airport included signs that read Sir Tim Shadbolt Terminal, as well as storytelling signage detailing Sir Tim’s background and input to both the airport and the city of Invercargill.

© Scoop Media

