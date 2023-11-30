Dive Pool To Close For Maintenance

The dive pool at the Trust House Recreation Centre will be closed for a week from Monday 4 December, reopening on Monday 11 December.

This is to allow it to be emptied for maintenance before the Christmas holidays and to address water loss that has been occurring when the dive pool was fully operational.

Masterton District Council Manager Community Facilities and Activities Corin Haines said the work was scheduled to ensure all outdoor pools are operational over the holiday season.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, but we want to get this work done now before the holiday rush. There will be security fencing up around the dive pool for customer safety, but the two other outdoor pools will remain open during the work.”

