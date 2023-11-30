Manawatu Police appeal for information on suspicious fire

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Palmerston North.

The fire at a commercial property in Matipo Lane occurred early this morning.

No injuries were reported.

As part of our investigation, Police are appealing for sightings of any suspicious activity in the Matipo Street/Matipo Lane area between 2am and 4.40am.

Police are also asking local residents and businesses who have not been spoken to yet, to check any CCTV footage they may have.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 referencing number P056894254.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

