Foxton Homicide - Arrests Made

Police investigating the homicide of Foxton man Dean Kahukiwa have made arrests for murder and arson.

Mr Kahukiwa’s body was located inside a building on Reeve Street that had been set alight in the early hours of Wednesday 27 September.

Police have today conducted three search warrants in Shannon and Palmerston North.

That has resulted in three people being arrested for murder – a 28-year-old woman from Lower Hutt, a 37-year-old woman from Shannon, and a 47-year-old man from Shannon.

Two people from Palmerston North have also been charged with arson in relation to Mr Kahukiwa’s death – a 30-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman.

All five are due in Levin District Court tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing and Police cannot rule out further arrests or charges.

