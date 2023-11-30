Hurunui’s Rich Rural Culture A Drawcard For New Migrants

Hurunui continues to be a strong drawcard for migrants, with 28 new citizens being celebrated at this week’s citizenship awards held at the Waipara Pavilion.

Mayor Marie Black says there has been a steady rise in numbers over the years in people from all parts of the globe who are choosing to make their home in Hurunui.

“Hurunui offers wonderful lifestyle and adventure opportunities, and a chance to experience the rich culture of rural New Zealand. With the district’s vineyards, tourism and bustling townships, Hurunui offers a life where work and home are close together,” says Mayor Black.

Historically, Hurunui was an important travelling route for both Māori and pakeha, and its location is still significant today, Mayor Black says, with New Zealand’s second largest city and airport a short 45-minute journey away and situated at the heart of the 450km Alpine Pacific touring route.

WOCSS Richard Murray of the Royal New Zealand Navy and Council’s CEO Hamish Dobbie joined Mayor Black in presenting the certificates to the new citizens, who represented the Philippines, Samoa, United Kingdom and England, Netherlands, Sri Lanka. Tonga, South Africa, the Unites States, India and Poland.

“We celebrate our diversity in Hurunui, and we have gone out to our newcomers and migrants who have moved into the Hurunui over the past five years for feedback on their experiences, so we can make our district even more welcoming,” says Mayor Black.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

