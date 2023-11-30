Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Charged With Manslaughter Following Alleged Illegal Street Racing

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have charged an Auckland man with manslaughter, following an investigation into an incident that occurred while illegal street racing was taking place.

The initial incident occurred after 11pm on 19 May 2023 in East Tamaki, at the intersection of Bruce Roderick and Offenhauser Drives.

Around this time a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the illegal street racing struck a spectator, who was pregnant.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition and emergency surgical procedures were required to be carried out.

Tragically, the baby girl did not even survive the day and succumbed to her catastrophic injuries.

An investigation has been ongoing into the circumstances of what took place that night.

The 22-year-old driver is already before the Manukau District Court on numerous driving offences. Today, Police have now laid an additional charge of manslaughter against this man.

While this case remains before the Court, I would like to reiterate that illegal street racing causes great concern to Police and our community – and for good reason.

Time-and-time again, Police have issued warnings to those taking part in this illegal activity about the risks they are posing to themselves and others.

This also extends to the spectators who are enabling this behaviour.

Let this tragedy that occurred on 19 May be a reminder that the risks have very real consequences.

While charges have been laid, Police would still like to hear from witnesses who were at the scene at the time.

We know a number of people were filming proceedings.

Police have set up an online portal for witnesses to upload any photos or video from the time. Please go to https://safety-yellow.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external)

Information can also be provided through our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 230520/3570. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

