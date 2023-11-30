Youth Suicide Driver Behind Tahawai Festival

Promoting Mental Wellbeing and Hauora among Rangatahi driver behind Tahawai Festival 2023

Katikati will be the place to be for this New Year’s Eve. Tahawai Charitable Trust is proud to announce the launch of its unique New Year's Eve festival that celebrates Rangatahi, and places a strong emphasis on promoting mental wellbeing and hauora within our communities. This transformative event aims to bring our communities together in a spirit of kotahitanga and positivity.

Event Details:

Name: Tahawai Festival

Date: 30th & 31st December 2023

Location: Tuapiro Marae, Katikati, Bay of Plenty

The Tahawai Festival is a testament to Tahawai Charitable Trust's commitment to nurturing the wellbeing of our rangatahi and fostering a sense of whānau togetherness. This event will feature an exciting line up of music and, an array of family-friendly activities, food & trade stalls as well as services promoting mental wellbeing, and hauora.

Highlights of the Festival:

Live Performances: Enjoy performances from our most celebrated Māori and Pacific musicians, showcasing the richness of our heritage.

Camping: Camping is available onsite for the duration of the festival. The whānau package is an affordable way to get the whole whānau there and comes with free breakfast.

Food & Trade Stalls: A variety of food, arts and merchandise from local businesses.

Hauora Services: Services offered focus on hauora and mental health, traditional Māori healing practices, and wellness.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Fireworks Display: Welcome in 2024 with a spectacular fireworks display, symbolising hope and new beginnings.

Tahawai Charitable Trust is driven by the belief that our rangatahi deserve a safe and nurturing environment to thrive, where they can connect with their roots and embrace their cultural identity. We recognize the importance of mental wellbeing and hauora, and this festival is a step towards addressing the holistic needs of our community.

Tahawai Charitable Trust Spokesperson, Shaan Kingi, "Our goal with the Tahawai Festival is to create a space where Rangatahi and their whānau can come together to celebrate their culture, learn from one another, and prioritize their mental and physical wellbeing. We want this event to be a source of strength and inspiration for our community."

We have dedicated the 2023 festival to the memory of our loved ones, rangatahi lost to suicide.

Tickets:

Tickets for the Tahawai Festival are available online at Tahawai.co.nz and through iticket. We encourage everyone, from all backgrounds, to join us in this celebration of whānau, culture, and wellbeing.

Tahawai Charitable Trust is grateful for the support of our sponsors and partners, whose contributions have made this festival possible. We extend our sincere gratitude to our community for their ongoing support. For more information about the Tahawai Festival, please visit tahawai.co.nz or contact us at info@tahawaifestival.co.nz.

Let’s unite, celebrate, and prioritise our mental wellbeing and hauora this New Year's Eve at the Tahawai Festival. Te whakakotahi i te whānau, te whakanui i te ahurea, me te whakapau kaha i ō tātou hinengaro me te hauora.

Unite the family, celebrate culture, and empower our minds and wellbeing.

For further details contact

comms@platformadvertising.co.nz

© Scoop Media

