Have You Seen Jonelle?

Dunedin Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 49-year-old Jonelle Churchman.

She was last seen leaving her home on Patrick Street about 8am today, and is believed to be on foot.

Jonelle is described as being a solid build, approximately 160cm tall, with blue eyes, and dark blonde coloured hair.

Jonelle does not have a phone or any money with her, Police and Jonelle’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Jonelle or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting event number P056902922.

