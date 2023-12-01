Havelock North High School Joins The Region's Enviroschools

Havelock North Secondary School has joined the Hawke's Bay Regional Council's Enviroschools programme. Havelock North High School joins 41 other schools, as well as 21 Early Childhood Education centers across the region. The programme now covers 9000 students/ tamariki.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Enviroschools Regional Coordinator, Hinerangi Price says “We’re excited to support Havelock North High School in their Enviroschools journey. They have taken part in the Hawke’s Bay Secondary Schools Environment Challenge for the past couple of years and we have seen them grow from strength to strength."

The school has held several initiatives over the years such as a second-hand book stall, clothing stall, recycling, plant growing competition, vegetable beds and Te Mata Peak planting through the school's Environmental Committee. The same committee approached the school Principal, Joel Wilton to take action, and accept the wero to sign up as an Enviroschool.

Mr Wilton says “As a school, we place a lot of emphasis on the importance of citizenship. Not only what it means to be a responsible school citizen, but also as a member of a global community. It is wonderful to have Enviroschools working alongside our staff and students."

Havelock High School HOD Social Sciences, Brenda Jones says "It is great to see students are participating in their community and learning about sustainability. Havelock North High School are supporting their students to drive this positive change within their school. We've made a commitment to deepen the understanding of sustainability and embed this pedagogy and practice into the culture of everyday school life.”

Enviroschools is a nationwide programme that supports schools to commit to a long-term sustainability journey, where tamariki/students connect with and explore the environment, then plan, design and take action in their local places in collaboration with their communities.

