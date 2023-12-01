NZ Post Services To Be Available At Petone Neighbourhood Hub In Time For Christmas

From 4 December 2023, the Petone community will have easy access to selected NZ Post services just in time to send off mail for the holiday season, or even a letter to Santa.

Following the announcement in August that Petone Pharmacy was relinquishing its NZ Post agency, calls from the public to retain NZ Post services in the Petone community grew. This led Hutt City Council to consider providing Postal Services from NZ Post within the everyday running of the Neighbourhood Hub.

"Postal services are an important service within our communities, and I’m pleased our council has been able to ensure this service will continue by having the Petone Library/Neighbourhood Hub stepping up and providing this," Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says.

"It comes right on time for anyone wanting to send out their Christmas letters and presents!"

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Council to fill a gap in the community for a much-needed service, while being another great reason to visit the Petone Neighbourhood Hub" says Andrea Blackshaw, Director Neighbourhood & Communities. "We look forward to helping people send their mail alongside a great summer book recommendation."

From 4 December, you’ll be able to:

Post a letter

Buy a courier bag

Purchase stamps

Send a parcel

Send letters and parcels NZ wide and internationally

Petone Neighbourhood Hub is open 7 days a week, 9:30am - 5:30pm Monday - Friday and 9:30am - 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Check out all the location details here: Petone Neighbourhood Hub

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

