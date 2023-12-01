Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Post Services To Be Available At Petone Neighbourhood Hub In Time For Christmas

Friday, 1 December 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

From 4 December 2023, the Petone community will have easy access to selected NZ Post services just in time to send off mail for the holiday season, or even a letter to Santa.

Following the announcement in August that Petone Pharmacy was relinquishing its NZ Post agency, calls from the public to retain NZ Post services in the Petone community grew. This led Hutt City Council to consider providing Postal Services from NZ Post within the everyday running of the Neighbourhood Hub.

"Postal services are an important service within our communities, and I’m pleased our council has been able to ensure this service will continue by having the Petone Library/Neighbourhood Hub stepping up and providing this," Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says.

"It comes right on time for anyone wanting to send out their Christmas letters and presents!"

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Council to fill a gap in the community for a much-needed service, while being another great reason to visit the Petone Neighbourhood Hub" says Andrea Blackshaw, Director Neighbourhood & Communities. "We look forward to helping people send their mail alongside a great summer book recommendation."

From 4 December, you’ll be able to:

  • Post a letter
  • Buy a courier bag
  • Purchase stamps
  • Send a parcel
  • Send letters and parcels NZ wide and internationally

Petone Neighbourhood Hub is open 7 days a week, 9:30am - 5:30pm Monday - Friday and 9:30am - 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Check out all the location details here: Petone Neighbourhood Hub

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

