Second Arrest Made In Stoke Homicide Investigation

Police can advise that a second person is due in court today in relation to the death of James Whitikau Barton in Stoke on Friday 10 November.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The 33-year-old man earlier charged with murder was also due to appear in Nelson District Court today.

