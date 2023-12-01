Have you seen Rose?

Wellington Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 31-year-old Rose Pahima.

She was last seen on Tuesday 21 November, leaving a premises on Whitehouse Road in Titahi Bay on foot.

Police and Rose’s family have concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Rose or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 231124/5389.





