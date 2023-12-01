Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Explore Challenges Acceptance Of Dangerous Binge Drinking Norms Amidst Crate Day Hype

Friday, 1 December 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Explore

With a binge drinking culture worse than Australia and the UK, and more than 1.2m adults in NZ at risk of their substance use becoming problematic, the PIVOT service offered by Explore is challenging the acceptance and glamorisation of binge drinking days such as Crate Day.

PIVOT is a leading early intervention service designed to help Kiwis who struggle with alcohol and substance misuse.

River Paton, PIVOT Specialist Service Manager, said, “Saturday’s Crate Day, an annual event where people are encouraged to consume an entire crate of 750ml beer bottles, raises serious questions about our society's relationship with alcohol. While the messages of "looking after yourself" are very clearly communicated, we would question whether these are strong enough to counteract the deeply ingrained culture of excessive and hazardous binge drinking that events like Crate Day celebrate.”

Binge drinking is a problem in New Zealand with recorded numbers higher than in Australia or the UK1. A New Zealand Medical Journal study released earlier this year examining emergency department alcohol-related admissions during Crate Day weekend in Waikato in 2019 and 2020 found that 100,000 people presented to the ED on those weekends, and the number of people in their early 20s doubled compared to a normal weekend.

Ms Paton added “These are statistics we shouldn’t be proud of, and we’re very concerned that events like Crate Day push the boundaries by promoting excessive alcohol intake, the social and health impacts of which are significant.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“For us, the issue with Crate Day is not only the immediate risks associated with binge drinking but because many of our younger adults participate, it is likely to have a long-term negative impact on our relationship with alcohol, which, for many New Zealanders, is already very unhealthy - an estimated 1.2 million adults in New Zealand are at risk of their alcohol and drug use becoming problematic.

“Instead of promoting events that glorify excessive drinking, we should all be helping to break the cycle of alcohol harm, and rather than endorsing events which glorify excessive drinking, we should be supporting moderation, personal responsibility, and assisting people who are struggling to seek support when needed.

“It is crucial for individuals, communities, and policymakers to collectively address the root causes of problematic drinking behaviours and work towards creating an environment that supports healthier choices. At PIVOT we remain committed to raising awareness about the consequences of alcohol misuse and providing resources for those seeking help,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Explore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 