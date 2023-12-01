Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Non-speaking And Te Reo Māori Communication Boards Unveiled In Ōtaki

Friday, 1 December 2023, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Following a blessing by Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki at Haruatai Park’s playground this morning, Kāpiti Coast District Council unveiled non-speaking and Te Reo Māori communication boards as part of an ongoing process to make local playgrounds accessible for all abilities.

Council’s Play Projects Coordinator Cat Wylde says the purpose of the boards is to support non-speaking tamariki and whānau in their play.

“While the boards include symbols for yes/no and counting numbers, there’s additional symbols for running and jumping, and stand out pieces of equipment such as slides.”

Hara Adams, Iwi Partnerships Group Manager says through the inclusion of both English and Te Reo Māori communication boards in the district’s playgrounds, Council continues to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to support the mana whenua Te Reo Māori vision for a bilingual Kāpiti.

Denise Hapeta, Chair of Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki, says the communication boards support Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki’s vision Kia Ukaipō Te Reo Māori ki Ōtaki for Ōtaki to be officially recognised as a bilingual town.

The boards include a QR code for uploading the communication tools to digital devices, providing families with the ability to use the tools in other parks and public spaces around Kāpiti.

“The Haruatai Park boards are the first to be installed, with the all-abilities Lorna Irene Drive Reserve playground in Raumati South to follow soon, making this award-winning playground fully accessible not just physically accessible,” says Ms Wylde.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Further boards are also planned for in or near playgrounds at Aorangi Road Reserve, Mazengarb Reserve, and Maclean Park (Paraparaumu), Marine Gardens (Raumati Beach) and Campbell Park (Paekākāriki).

“The communication boards project began in Kāpiti after seeing similar boards being used in Tairāwhiti Gisborne.

“With advice from speech language therapist Kristina Pinto and TalkLink Trust, we also engaged with our Disability Advisory Group, a mana whenua translator, local speech therapist Sarah Courtnage, and parents of non-speaking rangitahi Rebekah Corlett and Nicola Stoddard-Edmonds on the design, language, and placement of the boards.”

Disability Advisory Group member and parent Rebekah Corlett says communication is a human right, and play is an integral part of growing up.

“The communication boards are a form of AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) that non-speaking people use to communicate.”

Heni Wirihana Te Rei, Tumuaki of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito in Ōtaki says the communication boards ensure the communication needs of our mokopuna Motuhake, neurodiverse and their whānau in immersion language environments are met.

“We’re really pleased to see the first of these signs installed and look forward to more being rolled out across Ōtaki and the wider district soon.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 