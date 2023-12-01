Fatality following water related incident, Riversdale Beach

A man has been located deceased after he went snorkelling off the coast of Riversdale Beach yesterday afternoon.

Police with the assistance of Police Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving, Wairarapa Helicopters and Westpac Rescue Helicopter conducted searches of the area for the diver who was reported missing last night.

Police would also like to thank other members of the community who assisted.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.

Their death will be refferred to the Coroner.

