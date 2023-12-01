Arrest Made In Relation To Disappearance Of Missing Man Harley Shrimpton

A man is due in court today charged with kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton.

Police hold significant concerns for the wellbeing of Mr Shrimpton, who was reported missing to Police by family members on 17 November, and Police have since then been making extensive inquiries to locate him.

The 28-year-old was last seen getting into a blue Toyota Prius in the McDonald’s carpark in Mount Maunganui on the afternoon of Friday 3 November.

This car was unlawfully taken the day before, 2 November, from the Bellevue area in Tauranga and has since been recovered by Police.

Due to these circumstances, and a lack of other sightings, Police believe Mr Shrimpton may have been the victim of foul play.

We are seeking any information from the public in relation to Mr Shrimpton’s disappearance, or current location.

Mr Shrimpton’s family are extremely distressed by his disappearance, and desperate to locate him and bring him home.

Throughout today and yesterday, several properties in Western Bay of Plenty have been the subject of search warrants, with the assistance of specialist squads and forensic experts.

Police are aware that a number of people will have knowledge of what happened, including Mr Shrimpton’s current location and the circumstances around his disappearance.

We’re appealing to those people to contact us directly, confidentially if necessary, to provide any information they may have that could assist.

The investigation will continue until Mr Shrimpton has been found, and everyone responsible for his disappearance or any subsequent criminal actions have been held to account.

Information can be passed to Police via our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 231117/9085.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external)

• A 21-year-old man is due in Tauranga District Court today charged with kidnapping.

