Police investigating sudden death in Mt Wellington

An investigation is underway into a man’s death in Mt Wellington this afternoon.

Police arrived at the residential building on Lynton Road just before 2pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, Auckland City East CIB, says it was reported a man had suffered injuries at the address.

“On arrival, the man has been located deceased,” he says.

“At this very early stage, Police are treating the circumstances as unexplained.

“An investigation is now underway to understand exactly what has led to this man’s death.”

Police are currently speaking with a woman who was at this address.

A number of enquiries will now get underway including a scene examination to be carried out and a post-mortem examination at a later stage.

“There will be an increased presence of Police in the area as our investigation gets underway,” Detective Senior Sergeant Brand says.

“We need to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist Police with our investigation.”

Anyone can contact Police by calling 105 and quoting the reference number P056911256.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police will provide any additional updates as these become available.

