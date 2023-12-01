Grab Your Wheels! New Pump Track Lands In Porirua

An exciting new facility for those that love their wheels has opened in Porirua.

Located at Aotea Lagoon, this new family friendly pump track makes great use of the space where the old duck pond used to be.

The pump track is a loop of mounds and curves providing the ultimate riding experience with perfect geometry for rhythm and flow for those on bikes, scooters, roller blades, roller skates and skateboards.

A first for Porirua, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is delighted to offer another free, fun, family activity in the city this summer.

"We’ve been incredibly lucky that this pump track is 100 per cent funded from the Transport Choices programme administered by Waka Kotahi as part of the Papakōwhai Rd shared path project that’s currently under construction.

"We couldn’t have done this without that funding and are grateful that the whole community can benefit from it."

Mayor Baker says the shared path will make it easier to get to and from the pump track on wheels and is just another way of making it more attractive for people to get out of cars and get active.

"This is a fun way to reduce emissions as we focus on moving towards a more climate-resilient way of life."

The pump track has been designed so that it can be moved to other locations around the region in future.

Kathryn King, Manager Urban Mobility at Waka Kotahi, says the Transport Choices programme was set up to enable local councils to fast-track projects like this one, that encourage people to get active and support a rapid shift to more sustainable ways of getting around.

"These projects are a step towards a future where it is easier, safer, and more affordable to travel, work, and play on our streets.

"We congratulate Porirua City Council for delivering this pump track so swiftly and look forward to the shared path being delivered next year."

The Papakōwhai Rd shared path involves constructing a 3.5-metre shared path (where possible) on the eastern side of the road, installing safer crossing points and better lighting, wetland planting along the route and a bike tool station and bike lock up stands close to the pump track in the lagoon.

Work on the shared path is due for completion in winter 2024.

