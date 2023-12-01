Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waitārere Beach Surf Life Saving Community Facility Te Whare Waitā To Open On Saturday 2 December

Friday, 1 December 2023, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Waitārere Beach coastline is even more stunning, and safe, with the opening of the new Waitārere Beach Surf Life Saving Community Facility Te Whare Waitā.

The community asset will open with a karakia, pōwhiri to welcome guests, and official handing over of the key. This will be followed by a public open day between 10am and 12pm on Saturday 2 December.

‘Te Whare Waitā’ translates to ‘the house of Waitā’. Waitā, one of the stars in the Matariki constellation, is connected with the ocean and food gathered from the seas. You can look upon this star to set intentions of protecting our salt waters and living creatures in it; a fitting name for the facility housing the Waitārere Surf Life Saving Club.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Our community have advocated for this for more than a decade and to see the aspirations of all involved, especially the surf lifesaving community, come to fruition is truly remarkable. The beautiful new building has one of the best views in Horowhenua and will serve our community for many years to come.”

As the home of the Surf Life Saving Club, the new facility will support lifesaving patrol and rescue operations and training, and boasts:

· A patrol tower and watch room

· Training and beach education rooms for junior surf development and youth beach safety education which are open to school groups, the public and members of the Club

· Kitchen and facilities to accommodate up to 200 people for community related events that closely align with surf lifesaving

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

· Changing rooms, toilets and showers

· A First Aid room

· Storage facilities for the Surf Life Saving Club's rescue and training equipment.

Other features include a deck, patio, BBQ area, outside rinse showers and a washdown forecourt.

Construction began on this impressive new facility in November 2022 and was completed by Council contractor Homestead Construction.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the project,” Mayor Bernie continues. “From the passionate advocates within the community, to our partners at the Waitārere Beach Surf Life Saving Club, representatives of Ngāti Huia ki Matau, Ngāti Huia ki Poroutawhao and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, and of course our contractor Homestead Construction, there are a number of people who should be proud of how they contributed to bringing this incredible facility to life. I’d also like to acknowledge the leadership of Council allocating funding to turn this dream into reality.”

Waitārere Surf Life Saving Club chairman Andrew Parkin says, “The opening of Te Whare Waitā means a lot to our community. There is a lot of excitement about the new facility and the memories which will be created at the new site. We will be able to provide better service to beach goers and look forward to showing current and future Surf Life Saving Club members and visitors around.”

Things are also heating up at the Waitārere Beach carpark with the current site at the end of Waitārere Beach Road getting an upgrade.

Beach goers will enjoy new public toilet facilities with outdoor showers, a picnic area, a new concrete footpath, carpark resurfacing, and new line markings once the work is completed by March 2024.

The Waitārere Beach carpark upgrade is made possible thanks to a $500,000 grant from Horowhenua District Council’s Better Off Funding.

This grant allows the development of additional works that were not included in the original plans and funding for the rebuild of the Waitārere Beach Surf Life Saving Community Facility. These include the upgrades to the parking facility, public toilets and infrastructure, landscaping of the area, the removal of exotic species, and native planting.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 