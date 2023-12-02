Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest And Seizures Following Search Warrants In Wairarapa

Saturday, 2 December 2023, 1:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

29 November

Police have executed search warrants at residences across the Wairarapa
today, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of drugs, weapons and a
vehicle.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in Masterton District Court on 30
November, facing drugs and firearms charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears says that targeting gangs in the area is
part of Police’s commitment to disrupting the supply of illegal drugs by
organised crime groups.

“While the sight of armed Police in our towns can be confronting, we’re
committed to reducing drug harm by targeting individuals who profit from the
supply of illegal drugs without consideration of the devastation they cause
in our communities.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we haven’t ruled-out further arrests.”

