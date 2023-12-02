Arrest And Seizures Following Search Warrants In Wairarapa

29 November

Police have executed search warrants at residences across the Wairarapa

today, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of drugs, weapons and a

vehicle.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in Masterton District Court on 30

November, facing drugs and firearms charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears says that targeting gangs in the area is

part of Police’s commitment to disrupting the supply of illegal drugs by

organised crime groups.

“While the sight of armed Police in our towns can be confronting, we’re

committed to reducing drug harm by targeting individuals who profit from the

supply of illegal drugs without consideration of the devastation they cause

in our communities.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we haven’t ruled-out further arrests.”

