Update - Arrest Following Death In Mount Wellington

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand:

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following a man’s death in Mt Wellington yesterday afternoon. Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

“A scene examination at the Lynton Road property will continue over the weekend and locals can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area over the coming days,” Detective Senior Sergeant Brand says.

The woman is due to appear in Auckland District Court today and as this matter is now before the court, Police are limited in making further comment.

