Successful search and rescue exercise, Papamoa Beach - Motiti Island

Bay of Plenty District Assistant SAR Coordinator Aimee Dawson:

A major Search and Rescue exercise at Motiti Island and Papamoa Beach has concluded.

The exercise was part of NZSAR's Operation Whakarauora Tangata, and saw Police join with Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving, Hato Hone St John, and Civil Defence for a practical search and recovery phase around Motiti Island and along the shoreline of Papamoa Beach through to Kaituna Cut.

The scenario was based around a boutique cruise ship in distress and follows a desktop exercise earlier this year.

Weather brought the exercise to an early finish, but not before teams got real-world experience working together as part of a major operation and building our search and rescue capability in the Bay of Plenty.

Members of the public in the operation area may find objects from the exercise, which will be clearly marked as being part of the scenario, with instructions on what to do if you find them. This includes calling 105 and, if possible, dropping the object into a local Police station.

We want to pass on our thanks to everyone involved in this exercise - the planning team, Iwi, actors, transport to set up props; all participants in the field, on the water, and in headquarters; and to members of the public for their cooperation.

