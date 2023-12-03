Police Seek Witnesses To Whanganui Assault

Police in Whanganui are investigating an assault that left a man with critical head injuries.

The victim was found injured and unresponsive at a Paterson Street property shortly before 10pm on Saturday. He was flown to Wellington Hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

There were other people were at the address at the time of the assault, and Police want to hear from anyone who can help us understand the events that led up to this assault.

Investigators have conducted a scene examination, and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz – clicking ‘Update Report’. Quote the file number 231203/4869.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

